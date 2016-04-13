4 Hemp-Infused Beauty Products for Healthy Skin and Hair

For healthy hair and skin, add some cannabis to your beauty routine. We arenât just blowing smoke: âStudies have shown that hemp helps restore skinâs barrier function and minimize moisture loss,â notes Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City.

Mad Hippie Oil ($25; amazon.com)

Hemp seed extract plus anti-agers like raspberry seed extract and pomegranate oil shield skin from damaging free radicals and dryness.

Milk Makeup Roll + Blot ($10; sephora.com)

These sheets, formulated with hemp fibers to absorb excess oil, leave makeup intact after blotting.

Body Shop Hand Protector ($20; amazon.com)

Hempâs essential fatty acids drench skin with moisture to soften chapped hands. Each purchase of this limited edition version supports a charity of your choice.

Natureâ€™s Gate Hemp + Argan Oil Shampoo ($8; drugstore.com)

Rich in amino acids and protein, the formula leaves a protective coating on hair to make it stronger and shinier.

