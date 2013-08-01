6 Healthy Eating Tips for Gorgeous, Glowing Skin



Katy Perry recently revealed that she went on a strict three-month detox prior to her Vogue magazine shoot, and was quoted as saying, âI just wanted to be glowing for that cover.â To help your skin look its best, you donât have to go to the California Gurlâs extremes, but six simple habits can definitely help you get your glow on.

Produce, produce, produce!

Hands down, fruits and veggies are the most important ingredient for healthy, glowing skin. In one study, scientists tracked the diets of 35 people, took photos of them, and asked others to rate the pics. The volunteers who ate an average of 2.9 more portions of fruits and vegetables each day were rated as healthier looking, and those who downed an extra 3.3 portions daily were rated as more attractive. A similar UK study found that photos of subjects who ate a fruit and veggie rich diet were rated as more attractive than those with suntans! Scientists say antioxidants are the key, because they improve circulation, and alter skin pigment. Those thought to have the greatest impact are lycopene, which gives tomatoes their red color and watermelon its pink hue, and beta-carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes, cantaloupe, broccoli, and leafy greens. Polyphenols, which cause blood to rush to the skin surface, also play a role. Theyâre found in dark grapes, cherries, plums, apples, blackberries, and blueberries. Bonus: antioxidants also act like natural bodyguards, to fend off compounds that harm skin, including pollution,Â cigarette smoke, and skin damagers produced by stress and sun exposure.

Include âgoodâ fat in every meal

When I first started out as a nutritionist, fat-free diets were trendy. I had tons of clients with dry, flaky, cracked skin, who were shocked to learn that the culprit was a lack of foods they thought of as "bad" and "fattening." Today most of my clients know that not all fats are created equal, but many donât realize the beauty benefits of consuming enough good fat. Hereâs the deal: cells in the top layer of your skin only live about 30 days, and while you donât feel or see it happening, you shed up to 40,000 skin cells every minute (yup minute) of the day. Because fat is a structural component of skin, you need enough fat in your diet to construct new healthy layers. In addition, healthy fats help you absorb more antioxidants â up to 13 times more according to some research. To strike the right balance, I recommend including a moderate amount of plant-based fat in every meal, like a tablespoon of extra virgin coconut or olive oil, a quarter of a ripe avocado, or two tablespoons of nuts or seeds.

Eat to fight age-promoters

Nasty substances called advanced glycation endproducts or AGEs are produced when food is cooked to high temperatures using dry heat, like roasting, baking, broiling, and grilling. Studies have found that AGEs lower the body's ability to control inflammation, a known trigger of premature aging, so minimizing your intake is a smart strategy for maintaining youthful skin. To slash them, whip up more ânakedâ veggie dishes, like summer slaw, marinated cucumbers, and sliced vine-ripened tomatoes dressed with fresh basil and balsamic (acidic ingredients, including citrus juice and vinegar have also been shown to reduce AGEs). And when you do cook, use lower temperatures, even if it takes a little longer. One study found that scrambled eggs cooked over medium-low heat contained about half the AGE levels of those prepared over high heat.

Nix dehydrators

Ms. Perry reportedly became a teetotaler, and traded coffee for green tea; two changes that may help your skin stay better hydrated, since alcohol and caffeine are both diuretics. If youâve ever looked in the mirror the morning after knocking back a few, you know how alcohol can wreak havoc on your skin. In addition to its toxic effects, beer, wine and liquor interfere with sleep, and lead to water retention (i.e.Â puffy eyes and face). As for coffee versus tea, an eight ounce cup of brewed java packs 100-200 mg of caffeine, compared to just 20-40 in the same sized serving of green tea. If youâre thinking âheck noâ to the idea of giving up your morning cup of Joe or weekend glass of wine, moderate instead. After one cup of coffee, switch to green tea or water, and for every 12-ounce beer (bottle or can), 5-ounce wine (a little smaller than a single serve yogurt container), or 1.5-ounce serving of distilled spirits (shot glass), drink a full glass of H2O.

Choose collagen-building foods

The first time I heard the term âsmartphone faceâ (sagging caused by constantly looking down) I had to laugh out loud, because Iâm totally guilty of this habit myself. Fortunately, a healthy diet can help defy gravity, at least a bit. One study led by researchers at Manchester and Newcastle Universities found that consuming a combo of cooked tomatoes and olive oil led to much higher levels of pro-collagen, a molecule that gives skin its structure and keeps it firm. Other foods known to support collagen and improve skin stability include citrus fruits, peppers, tea, and berries.

Reach for foods that fight UV rays (including chocolate!)

Aside from smoking, sun damage is the most egregious skin damager, but certain foods can help fight its effects. In one recent study, a group of women added hot cocoa with either a high or low flavonoid content to their daily breakfasts. After exposing the ladiesâ to UV light, researchers found that the skin of those who drank the flavonoid-rich cocoa experienced up to 25% less reddening, compared to no change in the low flavonoid group. In addition, after 12 weeks, the skin of the flavonoid-rich drinkers was 16% denser, 11% thicker, 13% moister, 30% less rough, and 42% less scaly than at the start of the experiment. Other foods scientifically shown to fight sun damage include green leafy vegetables, and fatty fish like salmon and sardines. Both work by reducing inflammation and inhibiting the DNA damage that leads to sunburns.

Cynthia SassÂ is a registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Rangers NHL team and the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Her latest New York Times best seller isÂ S.A.S.S! Yourself Slim: Conquer Cravings, Drop Pounds and Lose Inches. Connect with Cynthia onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.Â

