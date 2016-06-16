Our Editors Share the Beauty Products They Can't Live Without

Looking to try something new? Health editors share their favorite hair, makeup, and skincare finds.
From the perfect everyday moisturizer to a lip color that flatters everyone, our editors share the beauty products they're loving right now.
1
Frizz-fighting lotion
"Rusk Str8 Anti-Frizz Anti-Curl Lotion is the only thing that keeps my hair from getting poofy on humid days. Plus, it cuts blow-drying time in half! I’ve tried pricier versions but always return to this one.” —Christine Mattheis, Deputy Editor, Health.com
2
Clarifying mask
"GlamGlow SuperMud Clearing Treatment is my skin savior for any imperfections that pop up. The most satisfying part is seeing all the gunk that comes out of my pores as the mask dries. I use it once a week and always get compliments afterward.” —Lindsey Murray, assistant editor
3
Moisturizer with SPF
"La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizing Cream with Sunscreen works as my daily dose of moisture year-round, keeping skin hydrated, smooth and protected. It’s not too heavy or creamy and feels like nothing at all once it’s applied. Lightweight and effortless—the way I like it.” —Clare McHugh, Editor
4
Skin-brightening treatment
"This SK-II Facial Treatment Essence isn’t cheap, so for a few months, I stopped buying it. Never again! When I went back to it, I got so many comments about how radiant my skin was looking. Worth every penny!” —Jo Miller, Photo Director
5
Eye-opening power duo
“I never leave the house without hitting my lashes with both of these. The Tweezerman ProCurl Eyelash Curler ($22; sephora.com) is perfectly shaped to fit my Asian eye contour, and it grabs every single eyelash—even the ones I didn’t know I had! Cle de Peau Beaute Perfect Lash Mascara keeps my stubborn lashes curled all day long and doesn’t clump at all.” —Lan Yin Bachelis, Creative Director
6
Flattering-for-all lipstick
“The salesperson told me that this shade, Bobbi Brown Sheer Lip Color in Carolina, was created at the request of Carolina Herrera, and if that’s true, the fashion designer is a genius: This reddish brown plum would look pretty great on anyone.” —Lisa Lombardi, Executive Editor
7
Brow-enhancing mousse
"Milani Stay Put Brow Color gives definition to my barely-there brows, and the spoolie makes it so easy to apply. I sometimes get my brows dyed because they are nearly invisible. But this is almost as good!” —Catherine DiBenedetto, Features Director
8
Styler for loose curls
“I am far from a pro when it comes to doing my own blowout, but I use this Enzo Milano 31MM Straight Curling Rod after rough drying, and it creates a sleek, wavy look without seeming like I’ve actually curled my hair. Score!” —Jacqueline Andriakos, Associate Editor
9
Radiance-boosting skincare trio
"I’m not usually the type to follow an entire skin regimen from one line, but I love this stuff—the Glossier Galaxy Mask ($22; glossier.com) purifies, the Moon Mask ($22; glossier.com) hydrates, and the Soothing Face Mist refreshes. I’ve been using them for about six months, and they do not disappoint; my face glows and feels so clean afterward.” —Rozalynn S. Frazier, Senior Fitness Editor
10
Serenity-now body wash
“After a long day, this Rituals Hammam Delight Rosemary and Eucalyptus Shower Gel just melts the stress away. Instantly, I’m transported out of my Manhattan apartment and into a luxe Moroccan spa.” —Ilana Blitzer, Beauty Director
11
Wear-anywhere tinted moisturizer
"BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream is a perfect tinted moisturizer-slash-BB cream for when I want to even out my complexion but don’t want to wear a lot of makeup. It has a glowy finish, so it’s ideal for summer, weekends, and after the gym.” —Jeannie Kim, Executive Deputy Editor
12
Sophisticated scent
“I’ve never finished an entire bottle of perfume—except Chloe Eau de Parfum. I’ve gone through four! It’s been my go-to scent since high school because it’s lovely and girlie but not overly floral or cotton-candy sweet.” —Lisa DeSantis, Assistant Beauty Editor