The 4 Anti-Aging Serums That Give This Instagram Star a Youthful Glow

Fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman has a lot going on: in addition to her work as a DJ; overseeing the wellness website she founded, HBFIT; and squeezing in super-challenging daily gym sessions, Bronfman recently tied the knot with fellow DJ Brendan Fallis in a stunning Moroccan ceremony. Yet despite her busy schedule, the social media star, 29, always manages to look effortlessly radiant.

Lucky for us, Bronfman is an open book when it comes to her skincare routine, and she frequently shares beauty tips and product recommendations with the 380,000-plus Instagram users who follow her every move (us included). Most recently, Bronfman revealed the four anti-aging serums she has in regular rotation. Judging by her gorgeous glow, we’re willing to bet these products live up to their claims.

@hannahbronfman/Instagram

First in Bronfman's lineup: 111SKIN Space Defense Bright Lift Eye Gel ($190; barneys.com). At nearly $200, this undereye serum isn't cheap, but it works to prevent signs of aging, erase dark circles, and nix puffiness without the use of parabens, silicones, or sulfates.

After that, Bronfman applies Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum ($80; sephora.com), which delivers a potent mix of vitamin C, antioxidants, and fruit enzymes to brighten, moisturize, and even skin tone for a firm, radiant glow. We've raved about Drunk Elephant's incredible products before: Like Bronfman, Health's beauty editor Lisa DeSantis is a fan of their vitamin C serum, and executive deputy editor Jeannie Kim swears by the Framboos Glycolic Night Serum.

@nikkinelms told me to crop her out... so I did 😭 @yacinediallo A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Next up: In Fiore Complexe de Fleur Cellular Renewal Complex ($160; infiore.net), which boasts ingredients like jojoba seed oil, avocado oil, and calendula extract to promote elasticity and boost radiance. And last but not least, Bronfman uses Linné Renew Face Serum ($92; revolve.com), yet another powerful anti-aging serum. This one contains hibiscus and rosehip extracts to even out skin tone, banish fine lines, and promote skin's natural elasticity.

While not exactly a low-maintenance morning routine, the social media star's radiant glow is reason enough for us to add these serums to our cart ASAP.