This Facial Hair Removal Tool Has an Unexpected Bonus That Blew Me Away

Waxing and threading are common hair removal methods, but for some reason, facial shaving for women isn't spoken about as often. I've tried (and loved) a few different facial shavers, such as the amazing Finishing Touch Flawless Instant and Painless Facial Hair Remover ($20; amazon.com), but I've mostly used these devices on my upper lip. Recently, though, I met with the brand DermaFlash and let them tackle my entire face with their sonic dermaplaning device—and I was pleasantly surprised by the results.

The DERMAFLASH Facial Exfoliating Device ($189; dermstore.com, sephora.com, or macys.com) does more than just remove the peach fuzz that so often catches the light and makes me feel insecure. It also acts as an exfoliator, removing that top layer of dead skin that can cause makeup to look dull, no matter how much oil or moisturizer you load on. Even better: It helps your skincare products penetrate deeper, boosting their efficacy since there's no built-up skin or hair blocking the way.

The whole process couldn't be easier. The device requires only three steps to a more sculpted-looking face and a smooth canvas to layer products over. First, you use the Prep facial cleanser (included with the kit) so you're starting with a clean slate. Next, you slip on a fresh blade—it comes with six, and you can purchase additional blades online. (As a safety precaution, the device won't turn on if a used blade is inserted.) Now, time for the fun part: Holding skin taut, start with the blade at the top of your cheekbone and work inwards toward your nose. Repeat the light motion all over the side of your cheek, down the chin, and above the lip, finishing with the forehead. Avoid sensitive areas like the eyelid, brows, hairline, nose, and lips. You might notice a pink flush, but that will fade. Once you're done, simply dispose of the used blade and apply the Soothe hydrator (also included in the kit); this part feels amazing and imparts a subtle glow.

When the blade comes away after a few swipes, you can see all of the fuzz and dead skin gathered up (kind of gross, I know), but immediately my cheekbones looked higher and jaw line more pronounced. When I compared it to the side that hadn't been done yet, I could very clearly see how the extra fuzz creates a layer that sort of rounds out my features instead of keeping them looking sharp—the way I like 'em.

I had my doubts about this device, and was skeptical about how the hair would grow back—but it grew back the same color and texture as it had been before. Who knew that removing a little dull skin and peach fuzz could have such an amazing effect on your complexion?!