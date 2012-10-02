Your Silky Hair Secret: Dry Conditioner



Getty Images

The latest way to gloss up your hair (and soak up compliments!): Dry conditioner. It spritzes on clear and doesn't leave any greasy residue.

"I use it on dry hair to renew shine and softness between washes, or as a finishing spray," says celeb hairstylist Jenny Cho, whose clients include Amanda Seyfried and Claire Danes.

Because it's super light, dry conditioner won't weigh down fine hair like other stylers can. Hold about eight inches away from your head and spray from mid-strand down (to avoid flattening roots), then tousle to distribute evenly.

If your hair still looks dull, says Cho, "it's thirsty for another coat!"

Two to try: Suave Professionals Dry Conditioner Spray ($3; mass retailers) with moisturizing shea butter, and Keratin Complex Lock Luster Nourishing Spray Conditioner ($25; keratincomplex.com), which has strengthening proteins and also protects against hot tools.