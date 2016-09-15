4 Hair Color Trends That Are Going to Be Big This Fall

Get major hair color inspiration here—from updated highlights to the new nude craze.
In need of a hair refresh? Before your next trip to the salon, find the best new hue for you with this guide to the hottest hair color trends of the season. The best part? Many of these popular shades are surprisingly effortless, like "neutral" hair and rocking your roots (yes, really!). Here, four gorgeous hair color ideas to ask your stylist for this fall.
1
Go 'ronze
The hottest color collab of the season: coppery red meets bronzy brunette, aptly called 'ronze. "It's a great choice for fall as we transition from brights to deeper colors," says Charlie Taylor, a celebrity colorist in New York City. The rich hue, worn by celebs like Emma Stone and Eva Longoria, brings warmth to every skin tone. To get the look, ask your colorist for a semipermanent gloss, which adds tone and dimension to all hair colors except gray. (If you have grays to cover, you'll need both a permanent dye job and the gloss.) Since red shades are notoriously quick to fade, cut back on shampooing between salon visits, advises Taylor, and when you do suds up, use a color-depositing shampoo, like Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo ($16; amazon.com), which revives your shade and ups shine.
2
Try hair strobing
Similar to the strobing makeup trend, this technique adds strategic radiance to strands. It's all about placement: "Hand-painted highlights are tailored to your hairstyle and face shape to enhance your features," says Kari Hill, a celebrity colorist for L'Oréal Paris in Los Angeles, who notes that highlights can be placed along the midshaft, roots or ends (see Gigi Hadid's or Gisele Bündchen's light, piecey look). Blondes should opt for flaxen hues; choose caramel if you're darker. Because strobing doesn't leave a uniform finish at the root, color grows out naturally and you need fewer touch-ups. Hooray for that!
3
Rock your roots
Yep, the regrowth you've always hustled to hide is in. "Previously, roots were considered counterculture, but now the lived-in look is sought after by trendsetters and professionals alike," says Taylor. Stars such as Julianne Hough and Gwyneth Paltrow have recently embraced the trend. "We call it 'rooting,'" explains Hill: A darker, semipermanent gloss is applied ½ to 1 inch down the roots. The stylist then uses a fine-tooth comb to diffuse the shadow line into the base so color grows out seamlessly—and you can go up to six months between appointments. The key to wearing this glunge, aka glam-grunge, look is keeping hair clean and styled. On no-wash days, spritz on a clear dry shampoo, like Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo ($44; oribe.com), to sop up oil.
4
Hit neutral
Consider this look the antidote to the rainbow hues of seasons past. "Neutral hair is like a great pair of jeans," says Hill. "It wears well with anything." Unlike the richness of caramel colors or the icy cast of cooler shades, a neutral dye job is nearly toneless. Warm and cool shades are balanced so they cancel each other out, creating natural-looking color that complements all complexions, she says. (Look to style icons Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.) Be patient, as it may take a couple of processes to pull off. To keep color from falling flat, amp up shine once a week with a deep conditioner, like Phyto PhytoElixir Intense Nutrition Mask ($59; sephora.com). And if you notice unwanted tones between appointments (which you should get about every four weeks), ask your stylist for a gloss to level things out.