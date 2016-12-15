6 Gold-Infused Beauty Products for Glowy Skin and Shiny Hair

Christine Blackburne

Gold-infused hair- and skin-care products are the latest in anti-aging. See all the ways this precious metal will rock your world.

Lisa DeSantis
December 15, 2016

Do your favorite beauty products meet the gold standard? If not, it might be time to incorporate this precious metal to your collection—believe it or not, gold packs some pretty powerful anti-aging benefits. Plus, who can say no to brighter skin and shiner hair? From eye serums to face masks to salt sprays, these are our favorite gold-infused products on the market right now. This stuff really is as good as gold!

1
Restorsea 24kt Liquid Gold Face Oil

Bergdorfgoodmans.com

Infused with gold flakes, this smooth-as-silk sebum-controlling oil makes your complexion more radiant with daily use. 

available at restorsea.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Shimmer Spray

Sephora.com

Some salt sprays can be drying, but this one nourishes with aloe vera and essential oils. It also adds shine, thanks to golden mica. 

available at sephora.com $28
SHOP NOW

3
Tatcha Balanced Pore Perfecting Water Gel Moisturizer

Sephora.com

Minimize the appearance of large pores with this hydrating gel, which helps unclog and tighten them. The gold dust left behind creates a subtle lit-from-within glow. 

available at sephora.com $68
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask

Amazon.com

It’s a one-two punch against aging! This exfoliating and moisturizing mask taps peptides to deliver gold particles, transforming your face from dull to luminous.

available at amazon.com $95
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Chantecaille Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum

Amazon.com

Tiny particles of gold penetrate deep into skin to help stimulate collagen. The rollerball applicator reduces inflammation around eyes. 

available at net-a-porter.com $210
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Masque Bar Hydro Gel Dark Spot Eye Patch

Rickysnyc.com

Wake up a dark, tired-looking undereye area with these single-use patches. They’re powered by a unique combo of gold and snail extract to brighten and de-puff.

available at amazon.com $9
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up