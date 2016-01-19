Glow-In-The-Dark Hair Is 2016's Newest Trend

The hottest hair trend of 2016 has arrived and January's not even over yet! Glow-in-the-dark hair has recently been illuminating Instagram feeds. Also known as backlight hair, it's the easiest way to transition your strands from day to night. Rock one of Manic Panic's killer High Voltage Classic Cream Formulas and the dye will not only wow in the daylight, your locks will also light up in the dark.

RELATED: These Are Kim Kardashian's Favorite Hair Products

The best part of it all is, you no longer have to worry about lighting when taking a selfie to show off your new 'do. Although this unreal product has been around for a while, it finally took off on Instagram. Scroll through our favorite looks below!

Black light rainbow dutch braid (Lol at the dye all over my hood) A photo posted by 🌙Megan McKay🌙 (@rainbowmegz) on Dec 14, 2015 at 1:42am PST

[/embed]

[embed]

[/embed]

[embed]

[/embed]

[embed]

[/embed]

[embed]

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.