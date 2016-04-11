Gigi Hadid Will Make You Want to Get Bangs ASAP

Gigi Hadid is clearly not afraid to try out drastically different hairstyles for the red carpet. Sure, she often goes with her signature beachy waves, but every once in a while, she really shakes things up. This time? Bangs! For the MTV Movie Awards, the supermodel stepped out with a brand new set of blunt, choppy bangs.

And while we don't know if they're actually real, we do know they look absolutely amazing. But, then again, duh.

As someone who originally cut bangs after seeing a celeb flawlessly rock 'em, I have to say, Gigi's new look has that influential power. That reminds me, I should probably go get a trim...

🙌🏼 @gigihadid #mtvmovieawards A photo posted by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

So are they clip-ins? That we don't know yet. It's totally possible—remember that time she debuted a fake bob on the red carpet, of which turned out to be an awesome wig styled by celeb hairstylist Bryce Scarlett? Considering the same hairstylist did her hair for the MTV Movie Awards taping last night, he could have used a similar impressive technique.

This also isn't the first time we've seen Gigi wearing bangs. She actually rocked the look in her new Vogue photoshoot with her bae Zayn Malik.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.