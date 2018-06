Step 1: Clean. This area is hard to reach (and therefore clean), making it prone to zits as hair follicles get clogged with sweat and oil, says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in NYC. Twice a week, use an antimicrobial cleansing brush, like Michael Todd Soniclear Elite ($149; amazon.com), which attaches to the Soniclear Extension ($12; amazon.com).

Step 2: Stay clear. To heal existing pimples and prevent new ones, Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in NYC suggests using salicylic acid. Try Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Body Spray ($25; amazon.com).

Step 3: Get glowing. Bronze your back sans buddy by using a tanning mist with a 360 degree nozzle, like St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist ($40; dermstore.com). Hold it six inches away, then spray in sweeping motions for even coverage.