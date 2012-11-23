Get Great Hair: Stop the Static!



Credit: Grace Huang

It's a top winter beauty woe: You take off your hat and your strands stand on end. Avoid a hair-raising episode with these simple tweaks.



Upgrade your shampoo: "The more moisturizing it is, the more hair is coated and protected from an electric charge building up," explains Molly Pellegrino, senior scientist for TresemmÈ. Look for hydrating ingredients like glycerin and oils.

Condition roots: Even if you typically don't do this, it's a good idea to condition all over during the cold-weather months to reduce friction between your strands.



Don't overdry: Going over a section of hair multiple times when blow-drying is a no-no, warns celeb stylist John D.: "Hair that's too dry will become more static-y."