The Best Products for Getting Rid of Frown Lines, According to a Dermatologist

Since turning 27 this year, a stubborn frown line has made itself at home in between my eyebrows. Even when I'm not actually frowning, it's there, taunting me (and making me look perpetually annoyed). These lines—sometimes referred to as "elevens," thanks to their shape—are the result of repeated movement over time, a loss of elastic tissue as we age, and good-old genetics, explains Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and creator of the Sea Radiance skincare line.

Dr. Jaliman stresses the importance of healthy habits like getting plenty of sleep, not smoking, and eating an antioxidant-rich diet to prevent existing lines from worsening. And while over-the-counter products are unlikely to completely erase frown lines (unless they're extremely faint to begin with), "they can definitely soften and smooth them," she says. Here, her top over-the-counter picks to reduce the appearance of frown lines at home.