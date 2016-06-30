6 Foods That Totally Age You

What you eat affects your skin, and these foods may make you look older. Watch the video to see why certain ingredients s such as salt and spices, as well as heavily grilled food, may affect how you look. Luckily, there are steps you can take to still enjoy these foods and diminish the impact they have on your skin.

Don't have time to watch the full video? Here's the transcript:

Salt: Sodium makes you retain water and causes puffiness. To fight it, try using a moisturizer that contains caffeine.

Energy drinks: The acidity strips teeth enamel so they stain more easily. Switch to water, or sip from a straw.

Spicy food: Spicy food aggravates rosacea-prone skin. In menopausal women, spices dilate blood vessels, causing skin to loo blotchy and less youthful.

Black charred food: They contain pro-inflammatory hydrocarbons that break down collagen. Next time, scrape off the black stuff.

Black tea: Tea's high tannin content can stain teeth. So take your tea with milk. Its casein can fight stains.

Alcohol: Toxins can build up in the liver and cause skin issues like acne, sallowness, and wrinkles. Plus it affects sleep. Inadequate zzzs are linked to wrinkles and uneven pigmentation.