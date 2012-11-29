Five B.B. Creams to Try

Originally created in the 1960s to protect and conceal skin post-surgery, beauty or blemish balms, or "B.B. creams," grew to become one of the top-selling cosmetic products in Asia before making their mark in the U.S. So what do they do? A better question to ask is, "What DON'T they do?"
Getty Images
I scream, you scream, we all scream for B.B. creams. These useful emulsions have been the talk of the town lately, but what exactly are they?
Originally created in the 1960s to protect and conceal skin post-surgery, beauty or blemish balms, or "B.B. creams," grew to become one of the top-selling cosmetic products in Asia before making their mark in the U.S.
So what do they do? A better question to ask is, "What DON'T they do?" B.B. creams are the ultimate skin multi-tasker.
B.B. creams are meant to replace serums, moisturizers, primers, foundations and sunblocks with an all-in-one treatment that nourishes and protects skin. Consider them a hybrid of tinted moisturizer and foundation that improves your skin with prolonged use.
How do you know which B.B. cream is right for you? First decide what benefit you would like to get from this type of product, whether it be anti-aging to hiding fine lines. From there, the options are endless! Here are just a few brands that left us hooked: