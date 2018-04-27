This Fishtail Bun is the Best Hairstyle for Summer Weddings

Sick of standard ponytails, but intimidated by crazy updos? We feel your pain. That’s why we called in celebrity hair stylist Ryan Richman, who works with A-listers like Sarah Hyland, to show us a simple style that can make you look red carpet-ready in less than ten minutes. In this video, Richman shows us how to do one of Sarah Hyland’s go-to styles: the oh-so elegant fishtail bun.

Here’s why we love it: the quickie style doesn’t require tons of tools or products. As long as you have a brush and some hair pins, you’re good to go. What’s more, the ‘do is dressy enough to serve as a sophisticated look for summer weddings or dressy nights on the town. Ready to recreate the fishtail bun on your own? Follow the steps below to bring the super sleek hairstyle home.

Step 1: Tie hair into a tight ponytail.

Step 2: Split the ponytail into two sections.

Step 3: Split one of those sections into two again.

Step 4: Holding the split section, pull an outer piece of hair and cross it over to the other side of the section. Repeat this action, alternating sides, all the way down the section of hair to create a fishtail braid. Secure the braid with a clear elastic at the bottom.

Step 5: Twist the unbraided section of the ponytail around the braid to create a bun with the braid poking through the center. Secure the bun with pins.

Step 6: Twist the fishtail braid around the base of the bun. Secure the braid with pins.