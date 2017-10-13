These Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Products Will Give You a Rihanna-Level Glow

Fenty Beauty's new holiday collection is all about glitter.
You know that Rihanna song where she encourages you to "shine bright like a diamond"? There's finally a makeup line to help us do just that. Following the uber-successful launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the brand’s second release is a line of glittery, out-of-this-world makeup appropriately called the Galaxy Collection.
The brand's first release was all about basics, like foundation, contour sticks, and highlighter for all skin tones. But the new line includes a wide range of color cosmetics, from glittery liners to a celestial-inspired eyeshadow palette. Think of the collection as part disco ball, part alien, and 100% glamorous—a recipe only a statement-maker like Rihanna could concoct. Here, our favorite must-haves from the new line that are perfect for those looking to add a touch of holiday sparkle.
1
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner
Available in nude, green-black, and blue-black, these metallic liquid liners can be worn alone for a simple everyday look. Activate their secret weapon, though, and they're anything but subtle. Using your fingers or a smudging brush (the Galaxy 2-Way Eyeshadow Brush works well for this), gently rub the liner to create a glitter effect that lights up your look in a way that’s more mystical than messy.
2
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter
Matte lips were the go-to last holiday season, but this year is all about shine. And not to worry: this creamy, smooth formula is a far cry from the sticky glosses of the past. For a toned-down take on the high-impact gloss, apply your favorite lip color first, then add just a swipe in the center of lips.
3
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette
The crown jewel of the collection is appropriately packaged in a stunning gem-inspired case. The palette includes 14 ultra-sparkly shadows, from neutral browns to mint green. To tone your look down but still shine bright, swipe a shade onto lids for sheer shimmer. But if you want to make a statement, wet your brush before applying, or layer over your basic shadow for super-shiny impact.
4
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
Leave it to Rihanna to dream up a metallic lip balm with red carpet vibes. If you can’t commit to gloss but don’t want to miss out on the shimmer, these lipsticks are the solution. The micro-shimmer in the formula is small enough to avoid leaving a gritty texture, so your statement lip will feel as fab as it looks.