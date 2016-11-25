How to Get Your Makeup Done in Just 5 Minutes

While it would be great to have endless time to spend perfecting your makeup look, the reality is no one has the hours (or energy) for a lengthy daily makeup routine. That’s especially true when you tend to roll out of bed 20 minutes before you have to leave for work or love to squeeze in an A.M. sweat-sesh before heading to the office. If this sounds familiar, here’s some good news: You don’t have to sacrifice looking your best to save some time in the morning. There are plenty of simple tricks to cut down the amount of time you spend in front of the mirror, while still achieving a gorgeous face every day. Watch this video to learn how to speed up your makeup routine with a few simple steps.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Skip foundation: Instead of taking time to totally cover your face with foundation, opt to spot-treat any dark circles and blemishes with concealer. When applying, press (don’t rub!) the product into your skin with your fingers or a makeup sponge.

Skip powder, blush, and contouring: While all of these products may seem essential for your overall look, take a shortcut with a cream blush. Go for a pink shade, since the pop of color will help wake up your face with minimal effort. Just apply a small amount of the product using your fingers, and you’re good to go!

Skip full-on eye makeup: Instead of layering on multiple eye shadow hues, focus on your brows, instead. Brush them to look groomed and fill them in. These simple steps will give your face structure in a few short strokes.

Follow these tricks and you’ll be ready to go in less than five minutes!