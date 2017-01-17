Yes, Face Yoga Exists—Here’s How It Helps Fight Wrinkles

Don’t tell your derm, but face yoga may be your secret wrinkle fighter. "Your face has muscles just like the rest of your body, so you need to work them to keep the skin from sagging," explains Annelise Hagen, author of The Yoga Face: Eliminate Wrinkles with the Ultimate Natural Facelift ($16; amazon.com). Here's a quick lesson on how to do this anti-aging technique:

1. Kiss the Ceiling

Benefits: This move helps tone your jawline and prevent or reduce jowls.

How to do it: Do a few head circles to warm up your neck muscles. Then tilt your head toward the ceiling and stretch your lips upward as if you were trying to kiss the ceiling. Turn head to the right and repeat the stretch, then do the same on the left. Repeat 5 times.

2. Lion Face

Benefits: This move relieves neck tension and sinus pain and improves circulation.

How to do it: Inhale deeply through your nose, then open your mouth wide while stretching your tongue out toward your chin. Keep your eyes wide open and exhale slowly through your mouth, making a “ha” sound. Repeat 3 to 5 times.

3. Tongue Tracing

Benefits: This move eases tension in the jaw, tones your neck and throat, and firms cheeks.

How to do it: Make an O with your mouth, then trace around your lips with your tongue. Aim to keep your brow smooth and lower jaw relaxed. Do 10 circles in one direction, then the other.