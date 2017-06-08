This $4 Face Mask Gave Me Glowy Skin After a Long Flight

I've always had very dry skin. So when I was getting ready for my first cross-country flight since having a baby (which has only exacerbated the dryness), I knew I'd be getting off the plane with parched, flaky skin. I was going to a friend's wedding, and I wanted to bring something with me that would plump my skin after the dehydrating flight and prime my complexion for makeup. A mask seemed like the way to go, but I've had trouble finding one that delivers enough hydration in the past. I also wanted to bring something small and portable, since I'd be stashing it in my carry-on bag.

While pre-vacation shopping at Target, something caught my eye: single-use pods of nügg Face Masks. Their Hydrating Face Mask seemed to be just what I was looking for, and as a bonus, it was only $4. Single-use pods of nügg masks are only available in stores, but you can buy multi-packs online at target.com ($18 for 5) and amazon.com ($16 for 4). I also loved how small it was, so there was no long-term commitment if I didn't like the formula.

After the flight, I was exhausted. But the wedding was the next day, and I was determined to look my best. I opened the nügg mask (it kind of resembles a Keurig pod), slathered about a third of the cream on my face, and tried to relax for 15 minutes while letting it work its magic.

I had hoped I'd see some improvement in my skin, but I admittedly wasn't expecting drastic results. So I was surprised to wash off the mask and find that my dry patches had all but disappeared, my post-flight skin was plumped, and my complexion even looked dewy. I went to bed that night without putting moisturizer on (something I never do). And when I woke up the next day, my skin somehow looked even better than it had the night before—I looked relaxed and refreshed, my complexion primed and ready for makeup. Success!

I used the mask throughout the rest of the trip (I found that the pod contained enough product for two more applications), and my skin never looked better. It's now a regular in my weekly skincare routine. And since the pods are so portable, I'll never travel without one again.