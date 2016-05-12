The Best Face Masks for Anti-Aging, Brightening, Moisturizing, and More

Want to fade fine lines before a big event? Need to up your glow in 60 seconds? There’s a mask for that! 

If you haven't incorporated face masks into your beauty routine yet, you're missing out. Masks can help brighten skin, add moisture, and even improve the appearance of fine lines. And on top of making your complexion look great, they give you a good excuse to sit back and enjoy some "me" time. Use this guide to find the very best one for your skin.

1
Face saver

Christine Blackburne

More than just a hyper-hydrating formula, this light-as-water gel mask infuses skin with marine extracts that help protect against environmental aggressors (like pollution) even after you rinse. 

2
Peel and glow

Christine Blackburne

Add water to the powder-filled cup, mix until a paste forms, then layer onto clean, dry skin. Nourishing ingredients seep into skin as the formula turns rubbery; you peel it off in one gratifying piece.

3
Pro secret weapon

Christine Blackburne

Channel your inner facialist with this handy dual-ended wand: It has a spatula on one side to scoop and a brush on the other to seamlessly smooth on your treatment.

4
Skin scrubber

Christine Blackburne

Mask, meet exfoliator: Apply the walnut grain-based formula over damp skin, let sit for five minutes, then massage in before rinsing. Kaolin clay keeps oil at bay; orange oil leaves you refreshed. 

5
Prep step

Christine Blackburne

Spritz onto damp skin to bump up the benefits of any mask you apply afterward. The marine algae complex hydrates and clings to your face like a primer, enabling skin to better retain the good stuff from your product. 

6
Eye reviver

Christine Blackburne

A quick fix for puffy eyes: Crack open one of these single-dose packs and massage the gel into undereye area. Top with the cloth eye patch to lock in both moisture and key ingredients like caffeine.

7
Oh la aah!

Christine Blackburne

A splurge, yes, but it’s the next best thing to a spa day. First, gently dry-brush skin with the included brush to slough away dead cells, then layer on the mask, which contains black-diamond-truffle extract and 24kt gold (really). Hello, luminous!

8
Splash in a flash

Christine Blackburne

Revive in less than a minute: Mix a capful with water, splash onto your face, then pat, pat, pat with fingertips. Lactic acid smooths while antioxidants feed skin. 

9
On-the-go perfector

Christine Blackburne

Long flight leave your skin lackluster? Slather on this purifying algae-based mask before dozing (it sinks in instantly, so your pillow stays clean). Then—dream come true—wake up fresh and glowy. 

10
Wrinkle eraser

Christine Blackburne

Vitamin C enhances collagen production, fading lines (at least temporarily). Also nice: The cushiony gel texture acts like memory foam for your face, molding to your contours.

11
Pore restorer

Christine Blackburne

De-gunk pores with a mix of oil-reducing kaolin clay and detoxifying and moisturizing charcoal. Swirl it until it turns dark gray, then spot-treat grease-prone areas, like the T-zone. It looks like war paint but mattifies like a champ. 

12
Deep cleaner

Christine Blackburne

This clay mask bubbles up on contact with damp skin (visual proof that it’s hard at work drawing out impurities). That soft floral scent you smell? It’s the rose-stem-cell extract delivering a megadose of moisture.

13
Nail nourisher

Nailsinc.com

The new way to strengthen nails: Coat them (sans polish) with this blend of spirulina, green tea, and acai before bed. Rinse in the a.m. for healthier tips.

14
Complexion calmer

Christine Blackburne

A sheet mask in a test tube? Yep—and it’s not a science experiment. The packaging keeps the mask fresh (and lets you save leftover serum to use as a moisturizer later). See ya, stressed skin!

