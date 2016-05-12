The Best Face Masks for Anti-Aging, Brightening, Moisturizing, and More

Want to fade fine lines before a big event? Need to up your glow in 60 seconds? There’s a mask for that!

If you haven't incorporated face masks into your beauty routine yet, you're missing out. Masks can help brighten skin, add moisture, and even improve the appearance of fine lines. And on top of making your complexion look great, they give you a good excuse to sit back and enjoy some "me" time. Use this guide to find the very best one for your skin.