The 7 Best Eyelash Growth Serums for Longer, Fuller Lashes

After super-long lashes that look like falsies without needing to apply four coats of mascara? Try these eyelash growth serums for extra length.

Want long, lush lashes? While a good mascara does the trick for instant results, you might consider enlisting the help of a lash growth serum for an even bigger boost.

Experts point out that the prescription eyelash growth gel Latisse is the only FDA-approved treatment for hypotrichosis (inadequate lashes). "The active ingredient is a prostaglandin called bimatoprost," says William Kwan, MD, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, adding that the formula is safe for all skin types. "It lengthens the growth cycle of eyelashes leading to longer, darker, and fuller lashes."

That said, more and more brands are releasing over-the-counter formulations that claim to help lengthen lashes. Although you might not necessarily see dramatic results from these OTC serums, they contain nourishing ingredients that strengthen eyelash hairs over time, so they're stronger and more resilient against breakage.

For best results, Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, recommends looking for a formula that contains biotin, peptides, or lipids. "Biotin is a B vitamin and helps lashes grow longer and thicker and stimulates the growth of additional eyelash follicles," she explains. "Lipids condition and moisturize the lashes, and peptides specifically act on the skin cells of lashes to create a healthier foundation and boost volume."

Important to note: For some people, these formulas may cause sensitivity or an adverse reaction—itchiness along the eyelash line is one common side effect, says Dr. Jaliman. "Some might only be able to use an eyelash growth serum a couple times a week instead of every day."

Here, seven eyelash growth serums to try for fuller, longer lashes.