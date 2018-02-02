This New Probiotic Sheet Mask Will Give You Smooth Skin, Smaller Pores, and a Healthy Glow

Chances are, you've done a sheet mask (or two, or twenty). Ever since the trend made its way over from Korea, there's been no stopping it. There's constant innovation on the mask front, and the latest release from Elizabeth Arden is the perfect example. The brand just paired masking with another buzzy skincare topic, probiotics, and voila—the ultimate sheet mask was born.

At first glance, the Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Boost Skin Renewal Biocellulose Mask might not look much different than any other sheet mask. But it's actually infused with 100% fermented coconut water, and smells divine. The same way probiotics provide healthy bacteria for your gut when taken orally, they're said to support skin's natural microflora in skincare products, helping to leave the skin barrier stronger and more resilient.

Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Boost Skin Renewal Biocellulose Sheet Mask

To buy: $67 for 4; nordstrom.com

Like any sheet mask, you take it out of the pack and remove the backing before applying. It's soaked in a nice amount of serum, but not so much that it's a drippy mess. Slick it on so it adheres closely to the contours of your face and wait 15-20 minutes. I honestly forgot I was even wearing it while sitting at my desk until I had to sign for a package and totally scared the mail person. Whoops.

After I took it off, I was noticeably more glowy and could tell my skin had been super thirsty because there wasn't much serum left on the mask. I massaged the leftover in and was able to see a real improvement in texture throughout the day—my skin was so smooth and seriously bright! I think my favorite part about it, aside from the scent, was the cooling effect that it had. This mask is a total game-changer and the perfect little pick-me-up for dull, tired skin.