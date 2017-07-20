This Edible Turmeric Face Mask Tastes as Good as It Feels on Your Skin

There’s a reason why turmeric is touted for its health benefits. This ancient spice, part of the ginger family, is known for superstar anti-inflammatory properties—and its active ingredient (called curcumin) has also been shown to have antioxidant, antiviral, and anticancer powers.

Turmeric is widely used for its anti-inflammatory properties because chronic inflammation in the body is, well, a big deal; it’s associated with many common yet serious conditions from diabetes and cardiovascular disease to cancer and even depression.

As for its culinary status, the deep gold-yellow ingredient is one of the main spices in curry, and it has flavored savory dishes in Asian countries like China and India for centuries. Today, healthy foodies are finding new ways to introduce turmeric into their everyday eats, adding the health-promoting spice to their granola, chia pudding, and smoothies. Yum.

In this video, we’re showing you how to blend up a soothing turmeric face mask that also doubles as a smoothie. Yes, you read that right. All the ingredients are safe to sip on—and swipe across your complexion. Can you say win-win?

We first make the base for the smoothie by combining Greek yogurt, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and honey in a blender. From there, we put a dollop of the mixture in a cup and swirl in a spoonful of the spice. The result is a skin-brightening turmeric face mask that’s packed with antioxidants.

Once we’ve got our face mask on, we add banana and almond milk to the rest of the smoothie base in the blender (in other words, what’s left of the mixture that you didn’t apply to your face) and mix.

In minutes, you’ll be sipping on a refreshing smoothie that’s protein-rich and full of other nutrients too. Watch the video above to see how you can make the good-for-you drink and cooling face mask, so you pull off an easy DIY spa day from home.