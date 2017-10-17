How to Get Cool-Girl Waves Using a Flatiron

It's officially time to unplug your curling iron: The secret to scoring cool-girl waves is a flatiron and a flew flicks of your wrist. The best part? This style works on all hair types, including both shorter and longer lengths (and celebs like Emma Stone, Khloe Kardashian, and Jenna Dewan Tatum have all been spotted rocking the look). Here, three simple steps to master these effortless-looking, beachy waves.

Rough it up

Before you pick up the flatiron, blast strands with a texturizing spray for better hold, advises celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan. Frizz prone? Prep with a styling cream, such as Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; dermstore.com).

Bend and twist

Using your flatiron (our pick: GHD Gold professional 1-inch styler, $199; amazon.com) Grab a small section of hair and clamp down an inch away from roots; twirl your wrist to tilt the iron up or down. As you descend, continue rotating in half circles.

Unpolish it off

When you have 1 1/2 inches of hair left, pull the iron straight down—blunt ends make it look fresh, explains Marjan. Next, apply a pomade, such as Fatboy Sea Salt Pomade ($21; urbanoutfitters.com) to define waves and hold them in place throughout the day. As a final step, part hair slightly off-center for an imperfect look.