How to Do Your Makeup When You're Short on Time

In a time crunch? Follow these beauty shortcuts to get gorgeous with zero hassle.
Simplify your morning routine with beauty tips that will get you out the door and looking flawless in no time.
1
Master a quick mani
Score perfect 10s that don’t smudge as you dig for your keys. First, file nails to keep them strong. “If you have to give up one step, skip the base coat,” advises celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann. Opt for a wide polish brush that can cover the whole nail in a few swipes; try Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure. Stick to two coats of color, max, then add topcoat. To speed dry: Run hands under ice-cold water a minute after applying topcoat. It sets and hardens polish in a flash.
2
Ace the 10-minute blowout
Before you reach for that brush, spritz on a heat protector, like Hask Express Blow Dry, which also helps evaporate water. Rough-dry hair until it’s 80 percent dry, says Nunzio Saviano, owner of an eponymous salon in New York City. Next, divide hair into four quadrants—two on the crown and two by the nape of your neck. Start with underlayers, but instead of drying them, “grab the ends and roll them up toward the roots, as if there were a roller inside,” says Saviano. Secure with clips. Blow-dry the top sections with a round brush. By the time you finish those, the sections underneath should be air-dried.
3
Do your makeup in 3 easy moves
First, skip foundation and spot-treat dark circles and blemishes with concealer. Use a makeup sponge or your fingers to press (not rub) the formula into skin, “leaving you with light coverage that looks natural,” says New York City makeup artist Carolina Dali. Next, apply pink cream blush—we like Benefit Dandelion Dew. “When you’re keeping the rest of your look minimal, the pop of color from cream blush can wake up your face and make all the difference,” notes Dali. Last, take an extra second to brush and fill in brows with a multitasking product, like Glossier Boy Brow.
To buy: $28; sephora.com and $16; glossier.com
4
Get a no-time tan
Look for a product that does double duty, blurring imperfections on the spot and developing into a darker bronze within a few hours. A good one: St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion. “Forget using a tanning mitt,” notes Alyson Hogg, founder of Vita Liberata Luxury Tan in Ireland. Instead, apply with a big kabuki brush, which “makes blending seamless,” says Hogg. To avoid waiting in the buff for your glow to dry, gently blast your skin with cool air from your blow-dryer. On your face, a mist, like James Read H2O Tan Mist, can be spritzed on (even over makeup) for a vacay glow by lunch. Take that, staycation!
To buy: $30; sephora.com and $38; net-a-porter.com