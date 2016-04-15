How to Do Your Makeup When You're Short on Time

Before you reach for that brush, spritz on a heat protector, like Hask Express Blow Dry, which also helps evaporate water. Rough-dry hair until it’s 80 percent dry, says Nunzio Saviano, owner of an eponymous salon in New York City. Next, divide hair into four quadrants—two on the crown and two by the nape of your neck. Start with underlayers, but instead of drying them, “grab the ends and roll them up toward the roots, as if there were a roller inside,” says Saviano. Secure with clips. Blow-dry the top sections with a round brush. By the time you finish those, the sections underneath should be air-dried.