Corbis

All that wind and indoor heat can leave skin flaky. You could move to Tahiti--or just switch to a richer body moisturizer at the first sign of dryness, says New York City dermatologist Sapna Westley, MD.

In a staff road test, these left skin smoother within two days: Burt's Bees

Ultimate Care Body Lotion ($10; mass retailers), Jergens Crema Soothing Aloe Vera ($6; mass retailers), and Vaseline Intensive Rescue Soothing Moisture Body Lotion ($4; mass retailers).