More ways to help your skin survive the season.

Pop a probiotic supplement daily. Or gulp down foods and drinks that are naturally rich in gut-friendly bacteria, such as yogurt, miso, and kombucha. Ingesting good bacteria can restore a healthy balance in the gut, decreasing inflammation and warding off dryness, says Dr. Bowe.

Use a sheet mask weekly. Sheet masks make for fun selfies—and do wonders for a dry complexion, too. "When you apply a sheet mask against the skin, it provides a literal barrier against water evaporation, so it really seals all that moisture into the skin," says Dr. Jegasothy.

Plug in a humidifier. It's the best way to put moisture back into the air and, ultimately, your skin. "You might as well throw all your creams away if you're not using a humidifier in your bedroom every night in the winter," says Dr. Tanzi. The ideal humidity level is 30 to 45 percent (going above 50 percent can lead to mold growth); some models shut off once they reach the target.