Drew Barrymore Just Shared Her Biggest Skincare Problem–and What She Does to Fix It

Drew Barrymore is known for her beauty expertise, but now, she’s sharing what helps her feel her best. The actress and owner of Flower Beauty posted a mirror selfie on Instagram to talk about one insecurity in particular.

“I have really dark circles,” she wrote. “That’s my problem. I don’t have lines as much as I look [like] the crypt keeper. I love laugh lines. Can’t wait for more. But dark circles are a problem, because it looks like instead of being impossibly happy throughout my life, I look more like a ghoul who came from the graveyard!”

Lucky for her (and us), Barrymore has found the solution to her under-eye dilemma.

“The key is to find a more pigmented eye cream,” she said. “Rarely, but certainly some times, clear has worked. But I often find white tinted and ones with a light pearl or pinky tone. I have a few faves I will share, but wanted to show a regular morning.”

The 'gram is part of Barrymore’s “#beautyjunkieweek,” where she discusses her beauty routine, skincare information, and of course, the products that work best for her. We're still waiting for Barrymore to unveil exactly what’s in her cosmetic bag for conquering dark circles, but she has shared a few of her go-tos already. Over the weekend, she promoted Juara’s Radiance Enzyme Scrub ($38; dermstore.com)–and mentioned their eye cream.

“Obsessed with this brand and they sent me a sample of this scrub when [I] asked for their insanely effective tea eye cream for dark circles,” she said. “To my surprise, my pores shrank to zip. Zero. Tight.”

Barrymore says she is not paid or encouraged to post about any particular product during #beautyjunkieweek; rather, she just wants her followers to know how they can take care of their skin.