5 Ways to Upgrade Your Next Bath

Of course a bath lets you relax, but did you know that it can deliver other perks? Natural ingredients turn tub time into a therapeutic experience, says Christine Choi Kim, MD, a dermatologist in Santa Monica. “Give your brain the right cues by dimming the lights and turning on soothing music.” Here, Dr. Kim’s bath hacks. (Got sensitive skin? Test essential oils on forearm first.)
Does the thought of scouring the tub after your bath make you want to shower instead? Use a mesh bath tea ball to keep your ingredients contained. If any residue escapes, give the tub a quick wipe with a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water.