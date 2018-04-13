Dermstore Is Having a HUGE Secret Sale Right Now

Tons of skincare bestsellers are majorly marked down—here's what you should be buying.
Beauty lovers, we have a very important PSA for you: Dermstore just launched a secret sale with markdowns on many of our go-to brands, including Dermalogica, Perricone MD, Avene, and Peter Thomas Roth.
From now until April 17, use the code DSBEAUTY15 to get an additional 15% off already-reduced sale items for total savings up to 50% off. Many of these brands are rarely discounted, meaning this is kind of a big deal–and an unusual opportunity to stock up on pricey skincare, haircare, and makeup faves for a fraction of the original price. Note: The code isn't displayed anywhere on Dermstore's site, but we confirmed that it does work at checkout. Here, nine items we're adding to our carts ASAP.
Peter Thomas Roth Power K Eye Rescue
Vitamins K and C and kojic acid work to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines in this powerful, antioxidant-rich eye cream.
Dermalogica Daily Defenders
If you've been wanting to try Dermalogica, this is a great introduction to the brand. The three-piece kit includes their Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50, Antioxidant Hydramist, and Skin Resurfacing Cleanser.
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen
This beloved Aussie brand is ideal for those with sensitive skin (derms rave about the baby formula, too), and now is the perfect time to stock up before summer hits.
Perricone MD Neuropeptide Firming Moisturizer
Saving this much on Perricone MD is almost unheard of. Feeling splurge-y? Pair the brand's ultra-powerful anti-aging moisturizer with their Neuropeptide Instant Serum, which is also seriously discounted. What's more, when we added the moisturizer to our cart, we got two bonus gifts with purchase: Perricone MD's Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream and TULA Skincare's Purifying Face Cleanser.
Foreo Issa Toothbrush in Lavender or Mint
Yes, the newly released Foreo Issa 2 is amazing. But we're still in love with the OG model, and it would be silly not to buy it at this price. While you're at it, stock up on replacement brush heads.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
You can never have too many bottles of this cult-favorite dry shampoo. And the fact that you get a free gift with purchase—TULA Skincare's Purifying Face Cleanser, a $28 value—makes dropping the $3.40 a no-brainer.
WEI Millet Sprout Instant Smoothing Nourishing Mask
I'm in love with WEI sheet masks, but they're not cheap. So you can bet I'll be stocking up on this six-pack of their Millet Sprout masks, a soothing formula that helps fade discoloration and plump fine lines.
Cures by Avance Algae Loofah Bar
Dry winter skin, meet loofah bar. Soften skin right in the shower with this exfoliating bar, which is gentle enough to be used on all skin types.
Avene Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 50
I'm more of a lotion girl myself, but many people vastly prefer easy-to-use sunscreen sprays. If that camp includes you, you'll save big this summer by stocking up on multiples of this lightweight formula from French beauty brand Avene.