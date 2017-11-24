This At-Home Facial Peel Is Perfect for Every Skin Type—and It’s on Sale for Black Friday

Since everyone has different skincare concerns, most of us see the best results when we seek out products made specifically for our skin types. In my experience, it's unusual to find a product that not only claims to target a variety of different skin problems (think dryness, aging, or combating oil), but actually works for all of them. But the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel ($148 for a 60-pack, dermstore.com) is the exception to the rule.

Many of my family members swear by this powerful peel—and we rarely agree when it comes to skincare. My mom loves the brightening effect it has on her aging skin and the fact that it helps soften fine lines. My older sister has oily skin and large pores, and she loves that this treatment tightens and tones her complexion. I used to struggle with cystic acne, and this product always helped minimize my severe breakouts. After my acne improved, I still relied on these little peels to eliminate dark spots and scars.

Dermstore.com

To buy: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (regularly $148 for a 60-pack, now $104; dermstore.com)

The Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels come in the form of two pre-soaked pads. They're conveniently packaged separately, making it easy for me to throw them in my bag when traveling. The first step is a surface refiner, meant to clean and prep skin; step two is a deeper treatment. I usually rub the pads in a circular motion across my face and down my neck, and I always continue swiping until they're completely dry to reap the full benefits (after all, this stuff isn't cheap).

Not only is the application process a breeze, but the formula is jam-packed with ingredients that deliver truly incredible results. Lactic acid and glycolic acid reduce the look of fine lines, as well as tighten pores and brighten skin for a naturally glow-y look. Salicylic acid prevents breakouts, while vitamins A, C, and E drench skin in antioxidants. And don't get too freaked out by the term "peel"—this product exfoliates skin so your complexion looks like new, but I've never experienced any physical skin peeling like one might after having a professional peel.

I try to be diligent about using these pads once every week or so, and every time I apply, I truly get the feeling that I’m doing something good for my skin. By the time I made my way through my first full pack, I hardly remembered what my skin was like at the start—I just knew how much healthier and more radiant it looked by the end.

If the price tag gives you pause, you’re in luck—the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels are seriously discounted right now as part of Dermstore's big Black Friday blowout sale, which includes discounts on Dr. Dennis Gross and many more of your favorite skincare and makeup brands. Dr. Dennis Gross products are 30% off, so you can nab a 60-count of the Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels for $104 instead of $148.

There are different formulations of these peels, too. While my go-to is the Universal formula, Extra Strength Daily Peel (regularly $88 for 30-pack, now $62; dermstore.com) is great for fast results, while Ultra Gentle Daily Peel (regularly $88 for 30-pack, now $62; dermstore.com) is ideal for sensitive skin. There's even a version infused with self-tanner: I always stock up on Alpha Beta Glow Pads (regularly $35 for 20-pack, now $25; dermstore.com) before a vacation.

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on skincare essentials you'll use use year-round, or test out a new product you've been eyeing. I can't recommend this at-home treatment enough for getting professional facial-level results without leaving the house.