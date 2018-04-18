7 Products Dermatologists Actually Buy From Sephora

Ever wonder what a derm adds to their cart at Sephora?
Dermatologists are just like us—beauty junkies! We polled derms to find out which go-to products they stock up on time and time again on trips to Sephora. Spoiler alert: it's not just skincare.
1
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel
"This is a great two-step daily peel [with] glycolic, salicylic, and malic acids which help combat fine lines, wrinkles, clogging, and help with skin cell turnover. It is great for oily or combination skin. I would advise sensitive skin patients to skip, as the acid combination may be too strong for their skin."
—Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, a dermatologist based in Connecticut
2
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC + Airbrush Perfectly Powder With SPF 50
"As dermatologists, we always say to reapply SPF every two hours. This is very important now that light bulbs and computer screens can be the source of damage. This is cosmetically elegant, adds coverage, and makes reapplication a breeze."
—Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine
3
Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser
"One of the biggest questions I get from my patients is for natural beauty product recommendations. Natural products are free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser is great for the summer. With gentle cleansing ingredients and natural exfoliators, it removes excess oil from the skin and exfoliates dead cells without disrupting the skin barrier."
—Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City
4
Moroccanoil Curl Cleansing Conditioner (Co-Wash)
"Natural hairstyles are becoming the norm, and straightening curly hair is no longer the desired hairstyle. This no-lathering, non-traditional shampoo cleanses and conditions the hair in one step. It contains argon and tea tree oils to detangle, cleanse, and condition curly hair, at the same time maintaining the natural curl."
—Cheryl Burgess, MD, a dermatologist based in Washington D.C.
5
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
"[This is] one of my favorite moisturizers, since ceramides are one of the most important ingredients in moisturizers. The components of a healthy and well-functioning skin barrier are important fats such as ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. Ceramides are lipid molecules that are found in high concentrations within cell membranes and hold skin cells together, forming a protection in order to retain moisture. I often compare it to skin cells as bricks and ceramides as the mortar. This moisturizer is not only chock-full of ceramides, but also calming ingredients to further soothe dry or irritated skin, such as licorice root extract and aloe vera."
—Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York University Langone
6
Biossance Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil
"There’s so much [at Sephora] to choose from! But I’ve recently appreciated this oil. The combination of squalene, vitamin C, and rose oil hydrates dry skin and improves the ability to retain moisture with continued use."
—Rachel Nazarian, MD, faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center Department of Dermatology
7
Conture Kinetic Skin Toning System
"I like to combine products with facial massages and lymphatic drainage, and the Conture Kinetic Skin Toning System utilizes isometric compression combined with low frequency vibrations to gently stimulate and tone skin for a more youthful-looking appearance, especially around the eyes."
—Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City