Daisy Ridley's Face Mask Mishap Is All of Us

The Internet is a wide, wonderful place full of life hacks and beauty tips, unfortunately, not all advice is created equal, as actress Daisy Ridley recently learned when she searched online for at-home skin remedies.

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Posts an Awesome Message About Self-Esteem

Ridley stumbled upon a face mask recipe involving turmeric, a golden-hued spice that is known to have major skin benefits. Unfortunately, as The Force Awakens actress explains in an Instagram video, she may have been a little too heavy-handed with the stuff. While she's still wearing the very, very yellow mask, her hands were already stained the same bright shade from applying it, leading her to believe that once she washed her face her skin would also be tinged yellow. Eeks!

Now this scenario would be bad enough for any old civilian, but Ridley was due on set of Star Wars Episode 8 in the morning and, well, they weren't expecting her to show up with turmeric-stained skin. Kind of a problem.

She seemed hopeful the whole thing would actually turn out fine and will update her Insta followers accordingly. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

RELATED: Watch Daisy Ridley and John Boyega Perform an Impressive Star Wars Rap

A week ago, Ridley was very open on the 'gram about suffering from polycystic ovaries, a condition which has wreaked havoc on her skin. She has adjusted her diet to help alleviate some of the symptoms, but admitted to feeling terribly self-conscious about her appearance.

We've said it a thousand times and we'll say it again—stars really are just like us...at least sometimes.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.