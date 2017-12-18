The 7 Best Products to Clear Up a Cystic Pimple

"My feeling is that everyone and their mother should be on a retinoid. This first-line medication can be difficult to get covered, [but] fortunately there is an over-the-counter form available—and this is it."

—Adam Friedman, MD, a dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology and residency program director at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

"The FDA-approved Differin Gel containing the retinoid adapalene is now readily available over the counter. To complement that, if there is no irritation on Differin Gel, I also like the Differin Daily Deep Cleanser ($8; amazon.com), which contains 5% benzoyl peroxide. Benzoyl peroxide effectively treats inflammatory acne because it reduces a few factors that cause acne: oil production and the P. acnes bacteria."

—Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, a dermatoligist in New York City and clinical attending at NYU Langone and Mount Sinai Hospital