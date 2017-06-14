The Surprisingly Flattering Eye Makeup Trend to Try This Summer

Most of us stick with our tried-and-true beauty products and leave it at that. Whether it’s blush or lipstick or mascara, that’s your makeup mainstay—that one product you just can’t leave the house without.
But there’s something to be said for mixing it up every now and then. Go for a colored eyeliner, for example, and you’ll feel like you’ve totally made over your look. Another alternative? Vibrant eyeshadow that makes your peepers pop big time. In this video, we’ll demonstrate how you (yes, you!) can rock dazzling coral eyes for a hot summer look.
If orange makeup makes you think no way, have no fear. We enlisted a pro makeup artist to show us how to make coral look lovely, not crazy. Follow the steps in this eyeshadow tutorial as you try something new. You’ll love the way this stunning hue makes your eyes look bigger and brighter.
- First apply eyeshadow primer to the eyelids, gently patting it on.
- After that, add concealer on top of the primer to create a smooth base for your eyeshadow. Make sure to apply the concealer to the inner corners of the eyes and below the eyes as well. This will help brighten the eyes so you look more awake (yes, please).
- Next, apply highlighter to the inner corners of the eyes, the crease, and the lower lashline.
- Now bring on the color! Cover the eyelid crease with a soft golden peach shade of eyeshadow. Apply from the inside of the eye outward.
- Add a coral-orange eyeshadow on top of your golden peach shadow. Apply the shadow in a “>” shape, starting from the middle of the lashline and finishing at the middle of the crease.
- Next, sweep highlighter across the brow bone to create contrast.
- Use a black eyeshadow as an eyeliner. Dab it onto the upper and lower lashlines.
- Feel gorgeous.