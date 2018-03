Fix uneven skin at home: Diligent sunscreen use (and reapplication) is a must. Lightening ingredients such as licorice, vitamin C, and niacinamide may help, as can OTC peels, which lift off the surface layers of skin, so the unevenness fades. Try Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel ($88 for 30 applications; sephora.com). And watch the amount of time you spend in overheated areas—not just hot showers and saunas, but also in the kitchen. A steamy pot of pasta, for example, emits heat, which can stimulate futher pigmentation production, notes Dr. Downie.

Fix uneven skin at the derm's office: Since uneven pigment can cover a large area of skin, derms often suggest a combination of prescription drugs (say, a hydroquinone cream with a retinoid) to combat the pigment and reduce inflammation, which can exacerbate splotchiness. For a quicker fix, you may want to consider an in-office glycolic peel. "A dermatologist can tailor the strength of the peel to your skin's individual needs," says Dr. Downie, something you can't do with a DIY version. You'll likely need several treatments, and there's no downtime (save for an hour or so of slight redness). For more severe pigmentation issues, you can go with a fractionated laser such as Fraxel that "punches microscopic holes into the skin, which, when they heal over about three to four days, obliterate spots and increase collagen production," explains Dr. Zeichner. You'll typically need three to five treatments spaced every two to four weeks, at a cost of about $1,000 and up per session.