Janelle Monáe's Secret Makeup Tip Will Save You Tons of Money

It’s no surprise that makeup can be expensive

March 22, 2017

This article originally appeared on Money.com.

It’s no surprise that makeup can be expensive.

According to a 2013 study from Mint, the average woman spends about $15,000 in her life on makeup, which is the equivalent of an inexpensive new car, several fancy cruises, or a nice engagement ring. But makeup doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Drugstore brands offer cheaper alternatives to the more expensive brands that line the walls of Sephora.

Just take it from actress and singer Janelle Monáe, who used only makeup from a drugstore to achieve her Golden Globes look this year. Using Monáe as inspiration, there are numerous alternatives to high-end makeup that won’t make a significant dent in your next paycheck. Some of the products include a liquid eyeliner for only $2, three tubes of lipstick for $7 and an eye makeup palette that rivals Urban Decay’s for just $12.

Watch the video above to learn what products will give you more bang for your buck.

