6 Facial Cleansing Oils Dermatologists Swear By 

Facial cleansing oils are a big beauty trend—and these dermatologists are on board. Here are their guidelines for choosing the best cleansing oil for you, plus a few of their top picks.

Washing your face with oil has become a wildly popular trend, encouraged by celebs and beauty experts alike. But is it for everyone?

“The theory behind oil cleansers is that they’re thought to remove bad excess oil because they have similar chemical properties as skin oil, which allow them to interact,” says Arielle Nagler, MD, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Center. “This is in contrast to washing with water, which separates from oil.”

Amy Kassouf, MD, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, clarifies that many cleansing oils are better suited for people with dry skin who could use a little more moisture, rather than people who naturally produce a lot of oil. “Generally speaking, sensitive, dry skin will do better with this type of cleansing than oily skin types.” She also reminds her patients that not all oils function the same way, and many of them have either pro- or anti-inflammatory properties.

So, what can you do to choose the right one? Be sure to research products carefully before use and if your skin does not improve in the way you want it to, reassess your skincare routine, Dr. Kassouf says. Here, six different cleansing oils to try based on what you’re looking for.