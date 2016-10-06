12 Chrome Nail Polishes for a Badass, Ultra-Shiny Mani

Chrome nails (also known as mirror nails) are the Instagram mani trend of 2016. Here's how to get the look without making a trip to the salon.

Picture the Tin Man after a hardcore polishing, and you've got chrome nails, the Instagram mani trend of the moment. This metallic, foiled look is chic, unique, and definitely eye-catching—but to get the full effect, you need to use gel lacquer and a messy sparkly powder, which means the trend is tough to DIY. Still, there are polishes that can get you as close to the chrome nails as possible without going to a salon. Find your at-home chrome alternative: