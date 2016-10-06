12 Chrome Nail Polishes for a Badass, Ultra-Shiny Mani

Chrome nails (also known as mirror nails) are the Instagram mani trend of 2016. Here's how to get the look without making a trip to the salon.

Lisa DeSantis
October 06, 2016

Picture the Tin Man after a hardcore polishing, and you've got chrome nails, the Instagram mani trend of the moment. This metallic, foiled look is chic, unique, and definitely eye-catching—but to get the full effect, you need to use gel lacquer and a messy sparkly powder, which means the trend is tough to DIY. Still, there are polishes that can get you as close to the chrome nails as possible without going to a salon. Find your at-home chrome alternative:

1
Born Pretty Mirror Nail Polish Set

amazon.com

This base-and-polish set is all over Pinterest for a reason: It gives you nails so shiny you can practically see your reflection in them.

available at amazon.com $10
2
Nails Inc The Reflectors in Primrose Street

net-a-porter.com

This pearlescent hue can take on different shades depending on the way you turn your hand. Be prepared to see pink, yellow, and opal tones.

available at net-a-porter.com $15
3
OPI Nail Lacquer in Take a Right on Bourbon

macys.com

The finely milled particles in this polish provide an allover shimmer.

available at macys.com $10
4
Morgan Taylor in Could Have Foiled Me

loxabeauty.com

This polish is reminiscent of foil (hence the name). Even in the bottle, it looks like there are crinkles of tinfoil brushing up against the glass.

available at loxabeauty.com $9
5
SpaRitual Valued Flexible Color

sparitual.com

This silver polish is mixed with bronze flecks, resulting in a formula that catches the light and reflects both metallic hues.

available at sparitual.com $18
6
Dermelect Me in Nobody’s Fool Marigold

dermelect.com

This is a truly bold gold that skews more on the side of yellow; it will really shine on darker skin tones.

available at dermelect.com $14
7
Trust Fund Beauty in Champagne Socialite

trustfundbeauty.com

Swipe on this pink-toned shade to nail the color of the season—rose gold! Think of it as a highlighter, but for your nails instead of your cheekbones.

available at trustfundbeauty.com $15
8
Orly in Million Dollar Views

amazon.com

This rich shade makes tips look like they’ve been dipped in gold. But unlike a solid gilded polish, this one has touches of a richer bronze pigment, too.

available at amazon.com $7
9
Dior Vernis in #803 Metal Montaigne

nordstrom.com

This deep gunmetal almost looks like a solid color until it’s in the light; that’s when you’ll see the richer navy and silvery metallic colors.

available at nordstrom.com $27
10
Defy & Inspire in Ultra Teal

target.com

The only real way to describe this polish is “mermaid inspired.” it has all the colors your would expect to see in the scales of Ariel’s tail— purple, blue, and green…simply magical.

available at target.com $7
11
Julep Boho Glam in Sawyer

amazon.com

Think chocolate brown-meets-iridescent. This vampy shade has touches of copper to add shine, while the underlying color is more russet.

available at amazon.com $14
12
Deborah Lippmann Laughin To The Bank

birchbox.com

You’ll be getting major Dorothy in Emerald City vibes with this opulent jade color. It’s the perfect intersection of shimmer and chrome.

available at birchbox.com $18
