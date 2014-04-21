Christie Brinkley Dishes on Her Skincare Secrets

At age 60, Christie Brinkley looks absolutely ah-mazing, easily outshining other supermodels half her age. And, fortunately for us, not all is due to great genes.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the statuesque blonde beauty dished on her no-nonsense approach to a healthy lifestyle, which helps her look and feel fabulous.

Sure, not everyone can have the “great luxury” of having a private chef who specializes in healthy cooking and whipping up fresh kale juices. Yes, Brinkley prefers to feast on a “homemade pumpkin-seed mix” made with Himalayan salt as a snack over ice cream any day. But she offers up advice that most of us can actually follow.

“My routine is very simple: I cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize,” explains Brinkley to the magazine. “I use Olay Regenerist line and Clarins neck cream, and I’m religious about wearing sunscreen daily. When I started modeling I was told to tan, but I always protected my face. Right now I use an SPF I’m formulating for my own skin-care line that I hope will be available in six months. I used to be big on fruit acid facials, but my skin is really clear these days. I also drink tons of water to keep my skin hydrated.”

And what about that trim and toned body? Brinkley credits that to her love of fitness, which involves yoga, bicycling, paddle boarding, surfing, skiing, and swimming (whew!), but she does stay smooth and supple with, of course, more exfoliating and moisturizing.

“I exfoliate my body from top to bottom; that’s my thing,” she states. “I’ve been trying samples of every kind of exfoliator available, and my goal is to create the best one out there. I moisturize with Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Soufflé Body Crème, and I receive so many compliments on the scent that I also wear it as my fragrance.”

Sounds easy, right? And you'll smell delish in the process.