Chrissy Teigen's Most Hilarious, Body Positive, All-Around Awesome Posts from 2015

Chrissy Teigen became our official social media spirit animal in 2015. She may be a supermodel who's married to one of the most gorgeous and talented men on the planet, but really, she's just like us. Over the past year, Teigen has used Instagram to champion body positivity, women's health, and natural beauty—all with a charming, slightly self-deprecating sense of humor. And the fact that she's stunning is just an added bonus.

So without further ado, here are Chrissy Teigen's most memorable Instagram posts from 2015. Considering she's expecting a baby with hubby John Legend in early 2016, we predict that next year's list will be even better!

Stay away from Chrissy's donuts, Ariana Grande!

this is me proudly buying 50 donuts A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 23, 2015 at 11:15pm PST

Ugh, we hate when that happens

When u forget u have your face painted and u go shopping as a cat A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 15, 2015 at 5:35pm PST

"Hello new thighs, it's me."

Hello new thighs! You appeared out of nowhere but I am not mad at it! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 13, 2015 at 12:11pm PST

Because when you look this good, you can sell anything

beef stew modeling. it's a niche market but it pays. A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 11, 2015 at 3:14pm PDT

Chrissy debuts her exclusive new fragrance

Movies in bed with my puddy buddy. And before a dog in bed gets you all riled up, just know that we stink equally. A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 5, 2015 at 6:19pm PDT

Us too, girl, us too

how I eat pie A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 2, 2015 at 2:02pm PDT

You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose...

Oh yes right there baby A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 7, 2015 at 8:29pm PDT

There's nothing scary about skin care

Scaring children A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 29, 2015 at 1:11am PDT

OK, we spoke too soon...

Today A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 13, 2015 at 3:41am PDT

Oh, heyyyy John Legend!

@Instagram A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

Casual

going to the grocery store A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 30, 2015 at 3:35pm PDT

Chrissy's pantry = GOALS

I just discovered cowgirl creamery mt tam triple cream brie and my life is over A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 7, 2015 at 9:34pm PDT

Handled like a champ

Multitasking goals

Getting ready for #wwhl! @davidlopezhair @stojb A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 20, 2015 at 7:03pm PDT

Hi, stretchies!

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

#SquadGoals

Mousture with @hannahscouting! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 20, 2015 at 8:58pm PST

Note to self: must buy granny panties stat

Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 7, 2015 at 9:47pm PST

