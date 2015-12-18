Chrissy Teigen's Most Hilarious, Body Positive, All-Around Awesome Posts from 2015

Getty Images

Narrowing 'em down wasn't an easy job, but somebody had to do it.

December 18, 2015

Chrissy Teigen became our official social media spirit animal in 2015. She may be a supermodel who's married to one of the most gorgeous and talented men on the planet, but really, she's just like us. Over the past year, Teigen has used Instagram to champion body positivity, women's health, and natural beauty—all with a charming, slightly self-deprecating sense of humor. And the fact that she's stunning is just an added bonus.

So without further ado, here are Chrissy Teigen's most memorable Instagram posts from 2015. Considering she's expecting a baby with hubby John Legend in early 2016, we predict that next year's list will be even better!

Stay away from Chrissy's donuts, Ariana Grande!

this is me proudly buying 50 donuts

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Ugh, we hate when that happens



When u forget u have your face painted and u go shopping as a cat

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"Hello new thighs, it's me."

Hello new thighs! You appeared out of nowhere but I am not mad at it!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Because when you look this good, you can sell anything



beef stew modeling. it's a niche market but it pays.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Chrissy debuts her exclusive new fragrance



Movies in bed with my puddy buddy. And before a dog in bed gets you all riled up, just know that we stink equally.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Us too, girl, us too



how I eat pie

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose...



Oh yes right there baby

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



There's nothing scary about skin care



Scaring children

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



OK, we spoke too soon...



Today

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Oh, heyyyy John Legend!



@Instagram

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Casual



going to the grocery store

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Chrissy's pantry = GOALS



I just discovered cowgirl creamery mt tam triple cream brie and my life is over

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Handled like a champ



[/embed]

Multitasking goals



Getting ready for #wwhl! @davidlopezhair @stojb

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Hi, stretchies!



Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



#SquadGoals



Mousture with @hannahscouting!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Note to self: must buy granny panties stat



Tried to think of something witty but basically just painting myself in makeup and wearing granny panties

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This post originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

 

