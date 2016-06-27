Chrissy Teigen Breastfeeds Her Baby Luna in Her Latest Glam Selfie

Just Another Day At Work🍼 cc: @chrissyteigen @laurapolko @patrickta A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Jun 23, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

Honestly, if you haven't signed up for post notifications from celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, you are missing out in a major way. He seems to have access to all of the most major celebs in the most candid way possible. The proof? His latest upload of him helping get Chrissy Teigen glam.

And you may be thinking, what's so special about that? First, Chrissy Teigen supplies some of the best beauty inspo ever. #HairGoals for life. Second? Well, not only is Teigen rocking a smoky eye that has us lime-green jello and having her hair preened and primped by Lauren Polko, but she also has her little bundle of joy in the frame, too. Specifically, she's breastfeeding her 2-month-old daughter, Luna.

While the topic might be controversial, Chrissy seems super comfortable with her decision of sharing breastfeeding photos on social media. ICYMI, she's snapped quite a few pics breastfeeding on Snapchat. She now joins other celebs, like Karolina Kurkova and Gisele (remember that #multitasking pic?), who have both taken to Instagram to share breastfeeding photos.

We're getting a little weepy thinking about this beautiful mother-daughter moment. Thank you Patrick Ta for access to all of the cute. And while you're at it, maybe take a trip over to Chrissy Teigen's Instagram page. The cutesy baby pictures will make you squeal.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.