8 Charcoal Beauty Products to Detox Your Skin and Hair

The new "it" beauty ingredient pulls impurities from skin and hair to leave you with a healthy, glowing look.
Charcoal isn't just for your grill—right now, it's a hot beauty ingredient. People who love activated charcoal say it zaps zits, minimizes pores, and leaves skin and hair looking brighter. The detoxifying ingredient pulls impurities away from your pores. Try the trend yourself with one of these eight products.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
Skin looking a little cloudy? Brighten up with this activated charcoal mask, which dissolves the impurities lurking deep within your pores. If you like to steer away from preservatives and other chemicals, this mask is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
Apotheke Charcoal Shampoo
Activated charcoal's beauty benefits aren't just limited to the skin. The ingredient can also work wonders on the hair by neutralizing acid and absorbing impurities. This handmade formula also hydrates hair with the essential oils like sweet orange and cedarwood oil.
Shamanuti Activated Charcoal Cleanser
Purify and exfoliate your skin with a daily cleanser that can also be used as a gentle shaving cream and body wash.
Yes to Tomatoes Activated Charcoal Bar Soap
Get your whole body on the activated charcoal bandwagon with this bar soap. It can be used on both the face and body—perfect for those of use who suffer from body acne.
The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Body Clay
Why limit the powers of a mask to just your face? This body mask uses the muscle of both charcoal and clay to soak up toxins and reveal softer, younger-looking skin.
pureSOL Konjac Facial Sponge
Soak this sponge in water, and once it's fully saturated, massage your face with or without your favorite cleanser to gently exfoliate your face. When finished, you'll have a clearer, more vibrant complexion.
Bioré Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
Remember when Bioré Pore Strips came out in the '90s and we were all obsessed with the gross gunk they stripped away from our skin? Bioré recently updated this beauty classic by adding charcoal. The strips pull out blackheads and reduce oil and shine for up to 24 hours.
Garnier SkinActive Clean + Purifying Oil Free Cleansing Towelettes
Wipe off a day’s worth of dirt and makeup with these charcoal-infused wipes. The wipes also control oil and shine.