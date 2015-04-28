7 Times Celebrities Embraced Their Natural Beauty

Embracing your natural beauty is key to self confidence. Whether it's laugh lines, frizzy hair, birth marks, or freckles like Kendall Jenner recently revealed, those features are what make you you. Inspired by Kendall, we rounded up some of our favorite naturally beautiful moments shared by celebs. So go ahead, post that no-makeup selfie!

Kendall shows off her bare, freckled skin and she's even more adorable.

👶🏽 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 26, 2015 at 9:28am PDT



Drew makes 40 look fabulous.

#forty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Feb 22, 2015 at 11:12am PST



Gwyneth Paltrow bares her fresh skin and her secret for getting it: water!

Cameron's got glowing skin and beachy waves covered without any help from the pros.



J.Lo shows of her healthy glow by the pool with her son.

Photobomb by my favorite boy!! #mamalove #foreverlove #breakfastoutside #perfectday A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 17, 2014 at 7:09am PDT



Beyoncé looks just as #Flawless with or without makeup.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 3, 2014 at 3:52pm PDT



Heidi Klum and Mel B use undereye patches just like us!

eye treatment! you wont recognize us tomorrow on AGT A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 26, 2013 at 5:35pm PDT



