9 Celebrities on the Very Real Body Hair Struggle

Summer 2015 may just be remembered as the summer of armpit hair's comeback. Girls star Lena Dunham has growing hers out at the top of her summer to-do list. Buzzfeed outlines a "definitive" timeline explaining how exactly armpit hair became a trend, and even #dyedpits (that is, dyed armpit hair) is a thing.

Pits may be what everyone is talking about, but let's face it, body hair in general plays a pretty big role in our every day life. Some of us go to extreme lengths to ensure that every inch of our body is fuzz free (or at least appears that way) with razors, waxes, bleaches, creams, and more. While other women are cool with letting it grow—either all over or just in certain places. And no matter what camp you're in, everyone has an opinion (or a complaint) about body hair.

Celebrities are no different. Here 10 famous women open up about what's growing where.

On the multiple downsides of pubic hair removal

"Pubic hair has a purpose. You can do what you want with it, I don't care - you can shave it off every day, wax it off every day, turn it into a bonsai - I don't care. I just said consider maybe not removing it permanently and forever with laser treatment. Forever is forever and when we make those choices for our body we have to live with them forever."

—Cameron Diaz, Metro, June 2014

On when it grows back

"I'm very hairy. As you get older, it drops off. As a younger woman, I was even hairier. I tried shaving one time, and it was so uncomfortable and painful. And when it grew back, it grew back even thicker! I said never again would I do that to myself."

—Mo’Nique, on why she doesn't believe in shaving her legs, Barbara Walter’s Oscar Night Special, March 2010

On the politics of body hair

“I remain the tomboy/feminist who has never in her life shaved her legs or armpits. Ever. The decision was made in early adolescence, maybe when I was 14 and all the girls in my school–none of whom had any hair on their bodies–started shaving because it was 'grown-up.' Whatever. Seemed like a waste of time, a conformity that disgusted me (I was a feisty feminist even at 14)."

—Mayim Bialik, Kveller, June 2012

"I'm a human, I have hair … when people want me talk about whether I think the bush is back, and whether that's great for feminism, I'm like, 'You know what's great for feminism? Respecting everybody's own choice'."

—Gaby Hoffmann, London Evening Standard, July 2015

“People assume I'm making a statement but I'm not... You know what’s really cool? Wake up every morning, decide what you feel like doing, and do it.”

—Amanda Palmer, New York Times, April 2010

On body hair bullying

"Not like I cared that much, but I remember being made fun of because I wasn't wearing Juicy jeans. I didn't even think about it. I wore my gym clothes. But it's not like I didn't care that they made fun of me. It really bothered me. I remember this girl in sixth grade looked at me in gym and was like, 'Oh my God! That's disgusting—you don't shave your legs!"

—Kristen Stewart, Vanity Fair, June 2012

On loving yourself no matter how much hair you have

"Dealing with the tash in readiness for the Royal Premiere tonight! Go @JolenBeauty #jolen ! XT"

—Thandie Newton, Instagram

—Thandie Newton, Instagram

On being a hairy supermodel

"I don’t have hair everywhere, but where I do they’re ANGRY. They’re thick and coarse. It’s funny because above my knee on the thigh I don’t have hair at all and then below it, it goes every which way. I’d say 8-ish [on a scale of 1 to 10] although that sounds really hairy."

—Chrissy Teigen, Fashionista, June 2012

On not caring

"Long hair...... Don't Care!!!!!! #artforfreedom #rebelheart #revolutionoflove"

—Madonna, Instagram

—Madonna, Instagram