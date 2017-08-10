The Hydrating Facial Spray That Gives This 'Game of Thrones' Star Glowy Skin

From Daenerys Targaryen's white-blonde braids to Jon Snow's famous man bun, HBO's hit TV series Game of Thrones has no shortage of iconic beauty moments. But it's hard to top the radiant complexion of "The Red Priestess" Melisandre (played by Dutch actress Carice van Houten), whose otherworldly glow steals every scene she's in.

Fortunately, the secret to van Houten's luminous skin isn't magic. The actress, 40, who is currently filming the upcoming suspense thriller Domino, credits jane iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray ($30; dermstore.com) for her gorgeous glow.

Dermstore.com

The popular facial spray contains lemongrass for a refreshing mist that instantly hydrates skin—and according to van Houten, the scent is to die for. "Every time my makeup artist sprays me with that one, I completely love it," she told the beauty company.

Another reason van Houten loves this spritz? It's free of parabens and is ECOCERT-certified natural and organic, making it a great choice for her self-described "sensitive, pale skin." Also good: it helps minimize the look of pores and excess shine.

Other jane iredale finds van Houten loves include the brand's Liquid Minerals Foundation in Bisque ($52, dermstore.com) and Naturally Matte Eye Shadow Kit ($59, dermstore.com), which the actress likes for its earthy, matte tones.

"They’ve become staples in my kit, and I’m very content with the results on screen so far," she told the brand. Judging by how flawless van Houten always looks, we’d say these products have earned a well-deserved place in her makeup bag.