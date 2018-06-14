Busy Philipps Just Revealed Exactly What She Keeps in Her 'Face Mask Drawer'

If, like me, you are a dedicated viewer of Busy Philipps' Instagram Stories, you've probably spotted the actress and current Health cover star share sheet mask selfies with her followers. But Philipps doesn't always reveal the brand of the mask she's wearing, so I was pretty excited when Philipps—who is taking over Health's Instagram account today—posted a video to our feed showcasing her impressive personal face mask stash.

"I love masking, and I have a whole drawer of masks, don't judge me," Philipps says in the video. "But I'm going to show it to you and show you some of my faves."

Want to channel Busy with your own face mask drawer? Here are the nine products she mentions in the video, plus where to buy them.

• "I love the Origins sheet masks. I love this Plantscription one [$42 for 6; nordstrom.com], but then I also love their Original Skin clay mask [$27; sephora.com] when I have time for that."

• "I love the Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant [available for preorder; shoprescuespa.com], which is brown and smells kind of funny, so just keep that in mind."

• "Dr. Jart is one of my favorites. Soothing Hydra [$6; sephora.com] and Vital Hydra [$6; sephora.com] are my two favorites."

• "I love the Charlotte Tilbury Dry Mask [$22; nordstrom.com], which is a little bit different 'cause it's dry."

• "I found this store in New York that had a ton of Korean masks that I haven't tried yet, so I'll try those." Pictured: Mediheal Foot Mask ($15 for 5; amazon.com), Jayjun Multi-Vita Tone Up Mask ($20 for 10; amazon.com) and Papa Recipe Bombee Whitening Honey Mask ($26 for 10; amazon.com).