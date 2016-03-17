Breaking News, You Guys—Chrissy Teigen Got a Lob

New cut!! Asked for the khloe-rosie, side of chrissy khlosey and @jenatkinhair knew exactly what I meant A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 15, 2016 at 10:57pm PDT

Another day, another piece of evidence that Chrissy Teigen is just like the rest of us. You know when you go to your hairstylist to get a new haircut and you have plenty of celebrity pics on your phone as hair inspo.

Well, that's what probably happened when Chrissy Teigen met Jen Atkin to get her new springtime cut. Teigen's celebrity inspirations? Khloe Kardashian and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's enviable lobs. The mom-to-be posted a video on Instagram showing off her wavy 'do and it looks so good. "New cut!! Asked for the khloe-rosie, side of chrissy khlosey and @jenatkinhair knew exactly what I meant," Teigen wrote.

See, we told you, she is just like us.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.