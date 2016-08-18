4 Beauty Products Brazilian Women Swear By

Brazil has more to offer than just breathtaking beaches, the 2016 Olympics, and Gisele Bündchen. This country is also home to some of the best and most underrated beauty brands. In honor of the Rio Olympics drawing to a close, we spoke to Heela Yang, CEO and co-founder of Sol de Janeiro to find out about some of the country’s hidden gems. Regarding Brazilian beauty, she had this to say: "It’s all about confidence, a beautiful smile and flaunting your best assets. I’m always enamored by how Brazilian women love pampering themselves to look and feel their best—it’s a cultural obsession."